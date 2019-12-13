Olympics-2022: Anna Guskova on podium, Stanislav Gladchenko to continue fight for medals

On February 15, the Belarusian flag was flying proudly over the medal ceremony area once again and our Anna Guskova was on the podium. The athlete was awarded a silver medal of the Olympic Games. Our Stanislav Gladchenko will continue to fight for the medals. Qualification of the men's ski acrobatics was held today. Belarus was represented by three athletes. As a result, only Stanislav broke through to the final. Our Victoria Safonova has also successfully skated her short program in the tournament. Thus, the Belarusian has qualified for the free skating program and will continue fighting for medals.



For two and a half decades, Belarus has been returning from the Winter Olympics with freestyle medals. This season Anna Guskova, the Olympic champion in Pyeongchang, has been on the podium twice at the World Cup. And today she has topped up her medal collection with an Olympic silver.



The night before, Guskova not just performed perfectly a jump she had not even trained, but won the tactical battle. She had only once performed a triple somersault with two twists at the Games in Korea, which were her first gold medal win. That time she touched the slope with her hand. This time she landed perfectly.



The fight for the Olympic final



While the medal ceremony was taking place, the men struggled to qualify for the finals on the slopes of Zhangjiakou. The competition was fierce. Russian three-time world champion Maxim Burov, the leader of this season, could not make it to the top dozen of finalists. Our Maxim Gustik and Pavel Dik also did not make it to the top 12. Only Stanislav Gladchenko, who scored 115.49 points, managed to do it.



The freestyle medal event will be held on February 16. First, 12 competitors will perform two jumps, and then the fight for awards will be continued by six best athletes.



