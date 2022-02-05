Olympics-2022: Belarusian biathletes get sixth position in mixed relay

The Belarusians fought for the awards in two sports at the Olympics in Beijing. The medal hopes were connected with the performance of the biathletes in the mixed relay. The Belarusian quartet - Alimbekava, Sola, Labastau and Smolski finished in the sixth place in severe weather conditions. Because of the strong wind, many teams experienced problems on the shooting range. Nevertheless, Alimbekava, the Olympic champion of PyeongChang, passed the relay in the third position, but Sola was not so successful on the shooting range and sent Labastau to the distance in the sixth position. Our men kept the line right up to the finish. The finish of the race was dramatic: the gold went to the Norwegians, the French were second and Russia took the bronze.