A. Bogdanovich becomes new Chairman of Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus

Olympic champion with 3 university degrees Alexander Bogdanovich will head the Belarusian Ice Hockey Federation! This is the main result of the extraordinary conference of the organization. Now he works in the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly and is not going to deviate far from hockey. Despite the fact that the main sporting achievements of Alexander Bogdanovich are related to rowing and canoeing, he has experience in both administrative and legislative work: he was a deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the 6th convocation from Osipovichi District of Mogilev Region, was a member of the Standing Commission on National Security. His candidature was introduced to the election of the Chairman by the Sports School of the BFSO Dinamo.