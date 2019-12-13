3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
Composition of Olympic delegation from Belarus in trampoline jumping determined
The head coach of the Belarusian national trampoline team Olga Vlasova commented on her choice in the Olympic delegation. Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou, as well as Ivan Litvinovich, who performs worse than Oleg Ryabtsev, will go to the Games in Tokyo.
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Patriarch Kirill on his birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Olympic champion Antonina Koshel on her anniversary
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
