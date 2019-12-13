3.42 RUB
First track and field start of the season to take place at stadium Kalinovsky in Minsk
The first start of the season in track and field athletics will take place today at the stadium Kalinovsky in Minsk. All disciplines are on the program, except for marathon and walking. All the strongest athletes will fight for victory. In the javelin throwing, for example, the fans will see Tatiana Kholodovic. Anna Malyshchik has been announced as the hammer thrower, and Anastasia Kolomyets will try to compete with her. Anastasia Mironchik-Ivanova will perform in the long jump, Kristina Timanovskaya will go on the treadmill.
