Major air competitions start near Minsk
Almost four dozen crews will compete for the title of world champion in helicopter sport during the week. The opening ceremony of the world championship was held in Lipki. The ceremonial start of the competition was held at the renewed airfield. Air battles will unfold in the sky above Borovaya. The strongest crews will fight on weekend. By tradition, the most spectacular competitions will be helicopter races and competitions of paratroopers.
And a few minutes ago it became known that Belarusian helicopter pilots took the first gold of the World Championship. The crew of Vitebsk Aero Club won in one of the most complex disciplines, the parallel delivery of cargo.
