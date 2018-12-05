3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Biathlon World Cup continues. Live broadcast of men’s individual race at 16:05
The starting list for the men's individual race at the World Cup stage has been announced.
Vladimir Chepelin will be the 36th, Roman Eletnov - 58th, Anton Smolsky - 62nd, Maxim Vorobey - 110th. The World Cup stage is held in the Slovenian Pokljuka. The biathlon season began with a super mix and mixed relay, so today's start in Slovenia will be the first personal one for athletes. Belarus 5 will begin live broadcast at 16:05.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All