Biathlon World Cup continues. Live broadcast of men’s individual race at 16:05

The starting list for the men's individual race at the World Cup stage has been announced.

Vladimir Chepelin will be the 36th, Roman Eletnov - 58th, Anton Smolsky - 62nd, Maxim Vorobey - 110th. The World Cup stage is held in the Slovenian Pokljuka. The biathlon season began with a super mix and mixed relay, so today's start in Slovenia will be the first personal one for athletes. Belarus 5 will begin live broadcast at 16:05.