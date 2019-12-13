Day 15 of the Olympics: five medals for the Belarusian team

In a tough competition you managed to conquer this high podium. Your performance is an undoubted success, and your brilliant victory in the fight for the bronze is a vivid evidence of your talent. Special thanks to the coaches and the entire national freestyle wrestling team. You have carried the flag of the Republic of Belarus high at the main sports forum of the planet. Thank you for your hard work, endurance and the worthy result.

President Alexander Lukashenko also congratulated our athlete on the Olympic medal