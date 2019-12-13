3.41 RUB
Day 15 of the Olympics: five medals for the Belarusian team
The Belarusian Olympic team delighted its fans with two more medals - silver and bronze ones! The Belarusian freestyle wrestler Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau faced the representative of Russia Zaurbek Sedakov. Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau withstood his opponent's pressure till the end, but the Russian snatched the victory.
In Tokyo, you had to take on exceptionally strong rivals, but you faced them with confidence. You showed excellent physique and determination to win in the final bout as well. I have no doubts that many more victories and brilliant performances are still ahead of you.
And right after winning Mahamedkhabib Kadzimahamedau made his "Olympic choice", as part of the President's Sports Club project. The silver medalist of the Tokyo Games supported the Grodno Specialized Children and Youth Sports School "Obukhovo". The amount of 15 thousand Belarusian rubles will be sent there. These financial resources can be used to improve the material and technical base of the institution or for the participation of young athletes in competitions.
And one more victory - Vanesa Kaladzinskaya won bronze today. In the women's wrestling up to 53 kilograms category, the Belarusian broke the resistance of the American Jacarra Wincheste - 4:0.
In a tough competition you managed to conquer this high podium. Your performance is an undoubted success, and your brilliant victory in the fight for the bronze is a vivid evidence of your talent. Special thanks to the coaches and the entire national freestyle wrestling team. You have carried the flag of the Republic of Belarus high at the main sports forum of the planet. Thank you for your hard work, endurance and the worthy result.
