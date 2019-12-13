Roman Tishkov wins Gazipasha Grand Prix 2021

The Belarusian cycling club "BelAZ" received its first victory in the international arena. Roman Tishkov showed the best time at the Grand Prix in Turkey. He became the best among 170 athletes from 16 countries. The length of the route is almost 158 kilometers. The continental team "BelAZ" was created not so long ago. The basis of the club was made up of cyclists from the track national team of Belarus.