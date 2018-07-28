PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sasnovich - Danilovich. Tennis confrontation on Belarus 5

Attention of all Belarusian tennis fans is riveted to Moscow. A WTA tournament is taking place there. Today, Alexandra Sasnovich will fight for the right to enter the final of the competition. Her rival is Olga Danilovich from Serbia. Note that bookmakers consider the Belarusian to be the favorite of the game. Live broadcast of the fight will be held on Belarus-5.

