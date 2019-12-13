3.42 RUB
Belarusian national biathlon team finishes international season in Tyumen
The Belarusian national biathlon team competes with the Russian team again. The Russian Open Championships in Tyumen, which started today, discusses, among other things, the upcoming calendar. Our fans will have an opportunity to see both Belarusian and Russian biathlon stars in action on their home tracks.
