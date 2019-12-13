3.42 RUB
Belarusian national boxing team returns from world championship with two medals
On November 7, the team of Belarus returned from the planetary forum held in Belgrade with two medals. And despite the fact that the plane landed closer to midnight, the team was met by many people including family and friends, representatives of the federation and fans.
Our boxer Alexey Alferov fought for the gold against Robbie Gonzalez of the United States. The athletes competed in the weight category up to 80 kilograms. Alferov even managed to knock his opponent out, but according to the judges' opinion the end of this fight was in favor of the American. The Belarusian side lodged a protest against the outcome of the fight, which unfortunately was not satisfied. However, Alexey Alferov's silver medal is undoubtedly a great victory for Belarusian boxing. At this planetary forum, the Belarusian team ranked 10th in the medal standings.
