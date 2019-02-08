3.39 RUB
Belarus freestyle team stops one step away from the podium in team tournament at World Championship
The Belarus national freestyle team stopped one step away from the podium in the team tournament at the World Ski Acrobatics Championship in the American Deer Valley. Alexandra Romanovskaya, who became the world champion in individual competitions, Maxim Gustik and Sochi Olympic champion Anton Kushnir performed for Belarus. The Belarusian team made it to the top four from the third place, but in the main final still closed the quartet. There were no equal to the Swiss, Chinese, and Russians.
