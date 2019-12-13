Belarus national football team almost completes World Cup 2022 qualification

Two debutants have been recruited for the national football team of Belarus. Defender Artem Sokol from BSU Republican Center of Olympic Reserve was approved, Gomel player Denis Levitskiy also received an invitation. He replaced Roman Begunov. The Belarusians will end the World Championship qualifying tournament with a match against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday. Our team runs the risk of finishing on the last place, so victory is a matter of honor. The Belarusians lost the last six matches and so far have three points in their assets.



Belarus 5 will show the match Wales - Belarus live on Saturday at 10.35 pm.



