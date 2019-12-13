Belarus national soccer team completes qualification for World Cup

The Belarusian national soccer team will play its final match in Cardiff in the World Cup qualifiers. The rival is Wales, which ranks 19th in the FIFA ranking. In the first meeting the "White Wings" gave battle to the "Dragons," losing 2:3 only in the end.

Georgy Kondratyev's team has already lost its chances of qualifying for the finals. The Belarusians can only hope for the fourth place in their qualifying group. But to do so, they need to score points in their duel with the Welsh. The live broadcast of the game will begin at 22:35 on TV channel Belarus 5.