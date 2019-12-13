PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
National handball team of Belarus reaches main round of European Championship

The national handball team of Belarus continues to fight for medals at the European Championship. Yesterday in the preliminary stage of the tournament Yuri Shevtsov's team won its second victory in the tournament, defeating Montenegro 36:27.

Thus, the Belarusians are one step closer to the Olympics: we will continue our performance at the European Championship in the main round, the first games of which are scheduled for January 16.

