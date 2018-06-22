Sebastian Coe: Reconstruction of stadium Dinamo to help Belarusian athletes improve on

Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic champion and the President of the International Association of Athletics Federations, believes that the reconstruction of the stadium Dinamo will allow Belarusian athletes to progress. In an exclusive interview, the IAAF President noted that after the arena's renovation, Belarus is ready for holding major competitions in athletics.

Sebastian Coe also added they would discuss with Vadim Devyatovsky, the Chairman of the Belarusian Athletics Federation, the issue of holding competitions in Belarus – such as, for example, the World Championship for adult athletes, juniors, boys and girls, the European Championships, as well as the Continental Cup. There are many options. And in fact holding major competitions is very important for the development of sport in the country.