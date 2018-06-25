PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Daria Domracheva to announce whether she will continue her sports career

Daria Domracheva gathers a press conference. Today at 15 o'clock in the National Olympic Committee a three-time Olympic champion will announce, whether she is going to continue her sports career. Also recently, the Olympic champions Nadezhda Scardino and Nadezhda Pisareva said goodbye to the women's national team of Belarus. 

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All