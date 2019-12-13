3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
New soccer season to start in Belarus today
A new soccer season will start in Belarus today. In the match for the Super Cup of the country Shakhtar, Soligorsk, the reigning champion, will play against the holder of the Cup of Belarus, BATE Borisov. The match will take place at the capital’s arena located on Mayakovskogo Street. There are 1500 tickets on sale. There will be compulsory mask requirements at the stadium. The game will begin at 19:00. TV channel Belarus 5 will show the game live.
