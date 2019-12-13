A match for the trophy dedicated to the 110th anniversary of the Belarusian football will take place in Gomel. The Central Stadium will host the final match for the Cup of Belarus. The soccer players of Borisov BATE and Isloch, representing Minsk District, will play there. It was Gomel, 110 years ago, that hosted the first match mentioned in the press in the territory of modern Belarus. The duel will be special for the BATE head coach Vitaly Zhukovsky, who had come a long way bnfrom the amateur status to the medium level of the Supreme League before working with "Isloch" in Borisov.