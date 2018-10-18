EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Our pentathletes were honored in Minsk

Anastasia Prokopenko will receive a reward for the bronze medal of the Beijing Olympics, which she was awarded in September of this year. Today our pentathletes were honored in Minsk. In September, Prokopenko won two gold medals at the World Championships in Mexico City: in the relay with Irina Prosentsova and in the individual competition.

Athletes were awarded 30 thousand dollars for the bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics. At the summer games in Rio, the reward for a similar achievement was 50 thousand.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All