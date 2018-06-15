EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Sergei Krivets joins Dynamo Brest

According to the website of the club, the agreement was signed for 2.5 years. The midfielder of the national team of Belarus will join Dynamo Brest next week.

