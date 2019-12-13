EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Shakhtar keeps on 1st position

Goals by Filipenko, Antic and Ivanovic brought another victory to Soligorsk Shakhtar. The miners defeated the newcomer of the elite football club Smorgon, 3-0. Shakhtar shows outstanding results with 12 points after 4 rounds. and also the brilliant outcome in the scored / missed matches - 10-1. Brest Dynamo, Dynamo Minsk and BATE have 8 points each.

