Shakhtar keeps on 1st position
Goals by Filipenko, Antic and Ivanovic brought another victory to Soligorsk Shakhtar. The miners defeated the newcomer of the elite football club Smorgon, 3-0. Shakhtar shows outstanding results with 12 points after 4 rounds. and also the brilliant outcome in the scored / missed matches - 10-1. Brest Dynamo, Dynamo Minsk and BATE have 8 points each.
