SKA knows its rival in EHF Cup

Minsk SKA in the EHF Handball Cup will play with Icelandic Habnafjordur, which became known following the results of the European Cup draw, which took place in Vienna the day before. The opponent will play with the Belarusian club in the second round, the first matches of which are scheduled for October 16-17, and the return ones for October 23-24. The task is not only to win over Habnafjordur, but also to achieve a major victory in the EHF Cup.

