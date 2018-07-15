PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Slavic Race held in Vitebsk

Today in Vitebsk there is a Slavic race. It united thousands of running fans. The youngest participants run three hundred meters. But many adults today will overcome twenty-one kilometer distance. People with disabilities also actively support the Slavic Race. The route runs through the city center. This year three thousand people participate in the race.

In the evening, the winner of the international pop song contest Vitebsk-2018 will be known.

In the evening its contestants will sing the "Festival Hit".

