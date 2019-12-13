EconomyPoliticsSocietyPresidentHealthCultureIncidentsRegionsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Sabalenka starts in Dubai

We are waiting for victorious news from Dubai. Today Aryna Sabalenka will play the opening match of the tennis tournament in the Arab Emirates. In the 1/16 finals, the Belarusian athlete will meet with the French Alize Cornet. The game is scheduled for 2 pm and will be broadcasted by the TV channel Belarus 5. The prize fund of the tournament is more than one million eight hundred thousand dollars.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All