3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sabalenka loses to Gauff in the final of the US Open - 2023
Aryna Sabalenka will become the world number one in women's singles on September 11. This night, the Belarusian played on the courts of New York in the final of the season-ending Grand Slam tournament against hostess Corey Gauff. It was Sabalenka who took the first set (6:2), but her opponent managed to make a comeback. 6:3 - the second game remained for the American, and in the deciding game she was stronger - 6:2. Aryna lost in her first US Open final, but it will not prevent her from becoming the first in the WTA rankings. Gauff, by the way, will rise to number three after this triumph.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All