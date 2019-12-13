Sabalenka loses to Gauff in the final of the US Open - 2023

Aryna Sabalenka will become the world number one in women's singles on September 11. This night, the Belarusian played on the courts of New York in the final of the season-ending Grand Slam tournament against hostess Corey Gauff. It was Sabalenka who took the first set (6:2), but her opponent managed to make a comeback. 6:3 - the second game remained for the American, and in the deciding game she was stronger - 6:2. Aryna lost in her first US Open final, but it will not prevent her from becoming the first in the WTA rankings. Gauff, by the way, will rise to number three after this triumph.