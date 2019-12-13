3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
Aryna Sabalenka reaches final of Australian Open - 2024
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the final of the Australian Open for the second time in a row.
Today in the first semifinal match of the women's singles, the reigning Australian Open winner defeated American Corey Gauff 7:6 (7:2), 6:4. The Belarusian started the match powerfully, leading 5:2, then lost three games in a row, and then won the first set on a tie-break. The Belarusian was also stronger in the second game. In September 2023, Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the final of the US Open.
Aryna Sabalenka's opponent for Saturday's final will be Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen, who stormed into a debut championship match with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.
