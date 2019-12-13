PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka reaches final of Australian Open - 2024

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the final of the Australian Open for the second time in a row.

Today in the first semifinal match of the women's singles, the reigning Australian Open winner defeated American Corey Gauff 7:6 (7:2), 6:4. The Belarusian started the match powerfully, leading 5:2, then lost three games in a row, and then won the first set on a tie-break. The Belarusian was also stronger in the second game. In September 2023, Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the final of the US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka's opponent for Saturday's final will be Chinese 12th seed Zheng Qinwen, who stormed into a debut championship match with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All