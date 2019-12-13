Aryna Sabalenka reaches final of Australian Open - 2024

Today in the first semifinal match of the women's singles, the reigning Australian Open winner defeated American Corey Gauff 7:6 (7:2), 6:4. The Belarusian started the match powerfully, leading 5:2, then lost three games in a row, and then won the first set on a tie-break. The Belarusian was also stronger in the second game. In September 2023, Gauff defeated Sabalenka in the final of the US Open.