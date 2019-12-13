State and development of Paralympic sports in Belarus

A video conference was held at the Ministry of Sports to discuss the state and development of sports for the disabled. The State is doing enough for the development of the Paralympic and Deflympic movement, however there are some problems. Now in Belarus over 4 thousand people with disabilities are engaged in physical training and sports. Among them there are 547 professional athletes. There are 93 coaches working with the athletes. The lack of qualified coaching staff is one of the problems. There is also a shortage of adaptive physical education instructors.