4th stage of Biathlon World Cup starts

The 4th stage of the Biathlon World Cup starts in Hochfilzen today. The third stage turned out to be very successful for our women's team. Dzinara Alimbekava won gold in the sprint and silver in the pursuit. The men's competition will open the program with a 10 km sprint. The first of the Belarusians to go skiing will be Sergei Bocharnikov under the 6th number, 15th is Anton Smolski, 43rd - Maksim Varabei, 58th - Raman Yalitnau and 86th on the distance will go Dzmitry Lazouski. Live broadcast of biathlon will begin at 4.05 pm on Belarus 5.