Biathlon World Cup 2021/2022 starts

The long-awaited biathlon season will start November 27 in Östersund, Sweden, where the first round of the World Cup traditionally takes place. Belarusian girls, especially the best young biathlete of the planet Dinara Alimbekova and bronze medalist of the World Championship Anna Sola are among the main contenders for top positions, so it will be interesting to follow the competition. Belarus 5 is going to show all the stages of the World Cup as well as the biathlon at the Olympics in Beijing. The program includes two individual races: the women's race at 13:35 and the men's one at 17:00.