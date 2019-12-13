PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Aryna Sabalenka becomes first racket of world in doubles

Success on the courts in Melbourne in the Australian Open tennis championship allowed Aryna Sabalenka to lead the world ranking in doubles. Belgian Elise Mertens follows the first racket of Belarus.

In the single draw Sabalenka holds the 8th line. Azarenka is in 14th place, Sasnovich occupies 96th line and Govortsova - 138th.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All