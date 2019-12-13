Tennis player Ilya Ivashka loses to Felix Auger-Allassime in Marseille

Ilya Ivashka, the Belarusian tennis player, failed to reach the semifinals of the prestigious tennis tournament in Marseille, where the prize fund of the competition exceeds five hundred thousand euros. In the 1/4 finals Ilya lost to the ninth racket of the world: the Canadian Felix Auger-Allassime 3-6, 4-6. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 32 minutes.