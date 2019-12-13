3.43 RUB
Aryna Sabalenka starts with victory at WTA final
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has started the tournament with a victory. In the first match of the group she defeated the titled representative of Tunisia Ons Jabeur with the score 3:6, 7:6, 7:5. The tennis players were on the court for two and a half hours showing high quality tennis.
The WTA final tournament is held from October 31 to November 7 in the U.S., the prize fund is $5 million.
