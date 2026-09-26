Three Belarusian gymnasts advance to finals at Paris World Challenge Cup

Three Belarusian gymnasts have advanced to the finals of the fifth and final stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Paris

Three Belarusian gymnasts have advanced to the finals of the fifth and final stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Paris, BELTA reports.

The Belarusian team in Paris consists of two men and two women. Both Belarusian women remain in contention for medals: Sofia Shtykhetskaya reached the uneven bars final with the fourth-highest score, while Karolina Fedonyuk made the top eight in the vault qualifiers. Fedonyuk also finished in the top 15 in the floor exercise.

Among the men, Egor Sharamkov advanced to the vault final in second place but unexpectedly missed the cut for the final in his signature event, the floor exercise, where he finished 13th. Bogdan Ilyinkov was the only other Belarusian gymnast to compete in France; his best results were 19th-place finishes on the parallel bars and horizontal bar.

The finals featuring the three Belarusians will take place on September 27. Earlier this year, Egor Sharamkov won the overall World Cup standings in the floor exercise, while Sofia Shtykhetskaya claimed bronze on the uneven bars at the World Cup stage in Baku.