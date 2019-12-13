Closing ceremony of Olympics-2022 to take place on February 20

Our women's biathlon team stayed without any medals. Dzinara Alimbekava and Hanna Sola were rightfully called contenders for awards before the Olympics, but their status was not confirmed. Alimbekava, the Olympic champion of Pyeongchang, finished only the 12th in mass start with six misses. Sola missed eight shots, but finished in the top ten. France took the gold medal. The Norwegians were the second and the third.

Biathlon. Men's mass start

The final men's mass start finished as well. Anton Smolski, who won silver in the individual race, didn't show his best qualities in the mass start: he missed four times and was the 17th. Norwegian Johanness Boe took the top step.

