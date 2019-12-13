3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Closing ceremony of Olympics-2022 to take place on February 20
Our women's biathlon team stayed without any medals. Dzinara Alimbekava and Hanna Sola were rightfully called contenders for awards before the Olympics, but their status was not confirmed. Alimbekava, the Olympic champion of Pyeongchang, finished only the 12th in mass start with six misses. Sola missed eight shots, but finished in the top ten. France took the gold medal. The Norwegians were the second and the third.
Biathlon. Men's mass start
The final men's mass start finished as well. Anton Smolski, who won silver in the individual race, didn't show his best qualities in the mass start: he missed four times and was the 17th. Norwegian Johanness Boe took the top step.
Cheering for our team
The closing ceremony is scheduled for Sunday. Three more Belarusian athletes are going to take part in speed skating tomorrow. Ignat Golovatyuk will represent the men’s team and Marina Zuyeva and Ekaterina Vorobieva will compete for the women. Watch the live broadcast at 10 am on TV channel Belarus 2.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All