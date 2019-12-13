Three-time Olympic champion Alexander Medved celebrates his 85th birthday

The best freestyle wrestler in the history of sport, three-time Olympic champion, our compatriot, Alexander Medved, is celebrating his 85th birthday today!



The solemn celebration will take place in the city hall, where many honored guests are expected, including three-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling Alexander Karelin. Also, the traditional, 51st international tournament for the prizes of Alexander Medved will be held these days in Minsk. Watch the broadcast of the international tournament named after Medved on September 16 on Belarus 5. The start is at 15:30.



