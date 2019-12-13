PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Three Belarusians to compete for medals at European Swimming Championships in Hungary today

Ilya Shymanovich, the leader of the men's team, qualified in the decisive 100m breaststroke event (he was sixth in the semi-final). Viktor Staselovich qualified for the finals in the 50m backstroke, while Anastasia Shkurday will compete in the 100m butterfly. The live broadcast from Budapest will start at 7pm on Belarus 5 TV.

