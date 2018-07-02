3.39 RUB
3 Belarusians to start today at Wimbledon tournament
Three Belarusians will start today at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament. Victoria Azarenka will play with former world ranking leader Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia. The match will begin approximately at 15:45, live broadcast will be held by Belarus-5. At 18:30 Vera Lapko will compete with American Christina McHale. Half an hour later Belarus’ first racket (finalist of the tournament in Eastbourne) Aryna Sabalenka will begin a match with Mihaela Buzarnescu from Romania. The first round match between Alexandra Sasnovich and Czech Petra Kvitova is scheduled for July 3.
