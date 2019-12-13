PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Three judokas to represent Belarus at Olympics in Tokyo

It became known the names of three Belarusian judokas, who will compete for medals in the upcoming Olympics. According to the rating list published by the International Federation of Judo, Dmitry Minkov will go to Tokyo in the category of 66 kg, Nikita Svirid in the category of 100 kg, and Marina Slutskaya -over 78 kilograms.

