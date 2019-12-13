3.39 RUB
Tsmoki becomes Belarusian basketball champions
Tsmoki managed to defeat Borisphen and win the gold medal in the Belarus championship. The fourth game of the final series, which lasted until the first three wins of one of the teams, ended with a victory 85:52. For Tsmoki, it was their 13th league title in the history of the club.
