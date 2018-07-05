PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian athletes at Wimbledon 2018

By Anna Eismont: The Wimbledon tennis tournament is in full swing these days, and the Belarusian athletes are in the thick of it.

Less than an hour ago, Vera Lapko showed her top-notch tennis in the second round, but failed to defeat a more experienced Julia Görges, the WTA’s No. 13.

Also today, Victoria Azarenka, the world’s No. 87, took on the Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková, the tournament’s 7th seed, and lost 3:6, 3:6. The match lasted a little over an hour.

Earlier, Alexandra Sasnovich, together with China’s Duan Yingying, lost in two sets to the duo of Kaitlyn Christian, the US, and Ana Bogdan, Romania, 3:6, 4:6.

Belarus’ Andrey Vasilevsky, together with Croatia’s Antonio Sancic defeated the Japanese duo of Taro Daniel and Yoshihito Nishioka 6:3, 6:4, 6:4.

Max Mirnyi and Philipp Oswald will hold their opening match. In an interview, Max shared his expectations ahead of the match and said he is getting back to his top game after his injury.

