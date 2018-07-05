Belarusian athletes at Wimbledon 2018

By Anna Eismont: The Wimbledon tennis tournament is in full swing these days, and the Belarusian athletes are in the thick of it.

Less than an hour ago, Vera Lapko showed her top-notch tennis in the second round, but failed to defeat a more experienced Julia Görges, the WTA’s No. 13.

Also today, Victoria Azarenka, the world’s No. 87, took on the Czech Republic’s Karolína Plíšková, the tournament’s 7th seed, and lost 3:6, 3:6. The match lasted a little over an hour.

Earlier, Alexandra Sasnovich, together with China’s Duan Yingying, lost in two sets to the duo of Kaitlyn Christian, the US, and Ana Bogdan, Romania, 3:6, 4:6.

Belarus’ Andrey Vasilevsky, together with Croatia’s Antonio Sancic defeated the Japanese duo of Taro Daniel and Yoshihito Nishioka 6:3, 6:4, 6:4.