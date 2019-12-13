Wimbledon - Belarusian tennis player Ilya Iavashka reaches third round

Ilya Ivashka reached the third round of Wimbledon. In the match of 1-32 finals, the Belarusian met with Frenchman Jérémy Chardy, who is ranked 61 in the world. In the first set Ivashko lost 4-6, but the next three games were much more successful 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The match lasted two and a half hours. The next opponent of the Belarusian is the winner of the confrontation between Japanese Kei Nishikori and Australian J. Thompson.