PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Wimbledon - Belarusian tennis player Ilya Iavashka reaches third round

Ilya Ivashka reached the third round of Wimbledon. In the match of 1-32 finals, the Belarusian met with Frenchman Jérémy Chardy, who is ranked 61 in the world. In the first set Ivashko lost 4-6, but the next three games were much more successful 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. The match lasted two and a half hours. The next opponent of the Belarusian is the winner of the confrontation between Japanese Kei Nishikori and Australian J. Thompson.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All