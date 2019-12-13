3.42 RUB
See Paris and win: Violetta Bordilovska's Olympic success
About the strength of spirit and faith in yourself. The Games of the quadrennium have repeatedly tested our athletes for strength. We continue the series of stories about those who saw Paris and won. Who, despite all the obstacles, returned home triumphant. And today we will tell the story of a very young Mogilev resident. Violetta Bordilovskaya is a silver medalist in trampolining. Who brought her to the sport? What was going on in her head when the results were announced? And how did her family and friends celebrate her Olympic success? (details in the video).
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
