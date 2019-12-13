PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
See Paris and win: Violetta Bordilovska's Olympic success

About the strength of spirit and faith in yourself. The Games of the quadrennium have repeatedly tested our athletes for strength. We continue the series of stories about those who saw Paris and won. Who, despite all the obstacles, returned home triumphant. And today we will tell the story of a very young Mogilev resident. Violetta Bordilovskaya is a silver medalist in trampolining. Who brought her to the sport? What was going on in her head when the results were announced? And how did her family and friends celebrate her Olympic success? (details in the video).

