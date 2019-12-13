7th stage of Biathlon World Cup starts in Antholz

The 7th stage of the Biathlon World Cup starts with the women's individual race in Antholz, Italy, today. Belarus will be represented by four sportswomen. Irina Krivko will be the 5th to go to the track, Dinara Alimbekova is 28th, Elena Kruchinkina has 42nd number, Anna Sola will be 73rd. Follow the race live on Belarus-5 TV channel, the broadcast begins at 16-05.