3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
V. Azarenka loses in final of Indian Wells tennis tournament
Victoria remained a step away from the triumph on the Indian Wells courts and becoming the first three-time winner. Azarenka lost the final of the competition to Spaniard Paula Badosa - 6-7, 6-2, 6-7. She was defeated in two games only in a tie-break. Anyway, this tournament can be something to take pride in.
