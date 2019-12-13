PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
V. Azarenka loses in final of Indian Wells tennis tournament

Victoria remained a step away from the triumph on the Indian Wells courts and becoming the first three-time winner. Azarenka lost the final of the competition to Spaniard Paula Badosa - 6-7, 6-2, 6-7. She was defeated in two games only in a tie-break. Anyway, this tournament can be something to take pride in.

