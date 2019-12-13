New biathlon training center opens in Minsk

A new trade union center for biathlon training opened in Minsk today. This is a joint project of the Trade Unions Federation, the Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee. The complex has an outdoor training area, shooting equipment and simulators. In general, the sport schools of trade unions develop not only biathlon, but also cross-country skiing and Nordic combined. The development of the material and technical base allows involving more and more children into winter sports. The trade union sports schools also prepare a reserve for big sports. This year almost 70 athletes have been sent to the higher levels of training. Over the past two years, 10 graduates have joined the national teams.