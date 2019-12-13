PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Final stage of "Leather Ball" competitions start in Minsk

32 best children amateur soccer teams from all regions of Belarus have gathered in Minsk this week to fight for the victory in the national competition among children and teenagers "Leather Ball" for the prizes of the Presidential Sports Club.

The tournament involves both girls and boys, with the latter fighting in three age groups from 9 to 14. The teams are divided into two subgroups, the games of which will be held on a circular system. The venue of the tournament is the lawn of FC "Minsk". All matches may be watched live on the Presidential Sports Club's YouTube channel.

Winners and runners-up of the "Leather Ball" will be determined on Thursday. In total, this season the initial stage of the competition was attended by almost 25,500 children and young people from 1,860 teams.

