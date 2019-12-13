Final stage of "Leather Ball" competitions start in Minsk

32 best children amateur soccer teams from all regions of Belarus have gathered in Minsk this week to fight for the victory in the national competition among children and teenagers "Leather Ball" for the prizes of the Presidential Sports Club.

The tournament involves both girls and boys, with the latter fighting in three age groups from 9 to 14. The teams are divided into two subgroups, the games of which will be held on a circular system. The venue of the tournament is the lawn of FC "Minsk". All matches may be watched live on the Presidential Sports Club's YouTube channel.