Aryna Sabalenka to rise in updated WTA ranking to 32nd line

In the updated WTA ranking Aryna Sabalenka will rise this Monday to the 32nd line and regain the title of the first racket of Belarus. This became possible after the tennis player reached the 1/8 finals of the tournament in Montreal, where the Belarusian lost to Elise Mertens 6:2, 6:7, 0:6.

