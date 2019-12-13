Ski acrobatics slope being reconstructed in Raubichi

A new slope for future victories is being reconstructed in the sports complex "Raubichi". The slope for freestyle skiing is being reconstructed to meet all the international standards. The changes will affect not only the construction, but the lighting system and the stands for spectators as well. The changing rooms will be built on the facility itself for the convenience of the athletes. According to the plans, the reconstruction will be completed before the start of the winter season. Under these conditions, athletes will be able to start the competition year on a new slope.